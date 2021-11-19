Southwater man, 77, receives police accolade after 25 years’ work

David Scott, 77, was among the first people to volunteer to help run Southwater Community Police Station when it was first established in 1996.

He has now received a special long-service certificate to mark his ‘selfless efforts.’

In fact David was one of seven individuals who have given at least five years’ service who were recognised at an event held at the Southwater station on Friday (November 12).

David Scott and Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges

It was hosted by Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges, Divisional Commander for West Sussex, who commended the volunteers for keeping community policing alive.

“We are fortunate to have a large band of volunteers across Sussex including Special Constables, custody van drivers, CCTV viewers and administrators, among others,” he said.

“These individuals give up their own free time to maintain and enhance the service we provide, which in turn supports our three force priorities: to protect communities, catch criminals and deliver an outstanding service.

“I am hugely grateful to every single one of our volunteers and it is particularly fitting that we recognise the volunteers at Southwater Community Police Station as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.”

In 1996, Sussex Police decided to sell the police house in Southwater. Recognising that this would leave the area without sufficient cover, Neighbourhood Watch coordinator Karen Haynes and local PC Gareth Ellis – who lived in the police house – came up with an idea.

They suggested that if the force could finance renting an office from Horsham District Council, then it could be run by volunteers.

Karen put an advert in a local magazine for volunteers, and by the time the community station opened on September 9 that year, a total of 14 people had put their names forward.

Among them was David Scott, who still works there to this day. When he signed up, he had just retired having served Surrey Police for 30 years.

He said: “When I retired, I missed the comradeship. I saw the ad and gave Gareth a ring, and said I was interested in helping.

“I said to my wife when I started that I would do it for a couple of years, but 25 years later here we are!

“I work there twice a week now, but I’m on call if ever they need anything. I still enjoy it and I do think it’s vital to have that policing presence in Southwater.

“I think we our volunteers all deserve a pat on the back because without their support we wouldn’t have a police office in Southwater.”

David and his team, are responsible for duties including recruiting more volunteers, conducting interviews, administration, training, running the office, engaging with the public, taking incident reports and more.

In 2006, the station was put forward and won the UK Volunteer of the Year award.

Currently, it is manned by a team of 22 volunteers who have been trained by Sussex Police to deal with incidents from antisocial behaviour to road traffic collisions, and to offer support to crime prevention initiatives and schemes in the village.