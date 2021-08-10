The day was not without its challenges but Adur East Lions Club member David Sluys, who organised the event at Worthing Golf Club on behalf of South East Lions Charity Golf Society, was pleased with its success.

David, childhood cancer project co-ordinator for the Lions’ south east district, said: “The lead up to the day became quite difficult with all the Covid problems. Some groups lost players and one group had to withdraw completely.

“Fortunately, Worthing Golf Club was sympathetic and flexible. We were well supported by a range of businesses and individuals, so we were not short of items for either the charity auction or raffle. It was a highly successful and enjoyable day.

The two groups from the Eastbourne area swept up most of the prizes

“We were fortunate to have warm and dry weather but without the intense heat of earlier in the week. The course was immaculate, in particular the greens, resulting in low scores, with the two groups from the Eastbourne area sweeping up most of the prizes, although Shoreham resident Frank Green managed the longest drive.”

The groups started with coffee and bacon rolls before setting out for their rounds, working as teams using Texas Scramble rules.

While the golfers were out on the course, other members of Adur East Lions arrived to show their support and Lion Martin set up a golf putting competition, which was enjoyed by everyone.

David said: “In the run up to the day, I received outstanding support and encouragement from Pearl Boyce, retiring president of Adur East Lions, and Ian Forbes, south-east district governor.

The two groups from the Eastbourne area swept up most of the prizes

“In addition, we were joined by local Brain Tumour Research officer Charlie Allesbrooke and Fran Stary, the link Lion between the Lions and Brain Tumour Research.”

Items for the charity auction included cricket memorabilia signed by Sir Richard Hadlee, two golf packages and a wine tour, with particular interest being shown in the bottle of House of Commons whiskey signed by the Prime Minister.

David said: “It was stressful leading up to the day but everyone seemed to have a good time and by the evening I was able to relax. Most importantly, a significant sum of money had been raised.

“Charlie informed everyone of the cost of funding one day of research and we were quite close to this sum, with the amount raised on the day in excess of £2,300. In support of the golf day, there have been other donations made from individuals and Lions clubs, one sum of £1,000 being paid directly to Brain Tumour Research.”