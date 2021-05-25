South Downs village show cancelled for second year because of pandemic

West Chiltington Village Show Committee says it decided to cancel the event again this year because of fears that the easing of lockdown restrictions might be deferred.

A spokesman said: “We feel there is an increasing likelihood that the removal of the lockdown restrictions in June will either be deferred or conditional on controls which we, as a group of volunteers, will be unable to implement.

“The show is a wonderful event which unites people across the village and showcases local businesses to promote their products.

Having fun at the show in happier times

“We are giving as much notice as possible so people participating as vendors or those who might attend have time to make other arrangements.

“We would like to thank all the established and new volunteers, sponsors, raffle donors and advertisers who have already provided so much support and encouragement this year.

“We travel with hope, confident the early planning undertaken for this year’s show, coupled with so much support from so many people, will allow us to stage a very special show in July 2022.

“Whilst the committee has cancelled the show in its existing format, we are considering the possibility of a much smaller event, with no competitions or stalls, which will be easier to manage.

“These tentative plans will unfold after the Government announcement in June.”