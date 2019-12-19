South Downs schoolchildren feature on band’s new single

Youngsters from a South Downs school are being featured on a Christmas single released by a reformed 80s band.

Children from the pre-prep department of Windlesham House School, Washington, provide backing vocals on the single - titled Christmas United - from the band Red Tailights.

Red Tailights have just released a new single called Christmas United SUS-191219-103908001

Three members of the band - keyboard player Kevin Stuart, drummer Graham Goacher and bass guitarist Jeff Scarry - all hail from Horsham.

Other band members include lead vocalist Ian Sprange, from Redhill and Brighton guitarist/vocalist Alan Barnes.

The new single has been released on Spotify and iTunes and a donation from any profits between now and December 31 will go to Windlesham House School’s charities KIMTA - an organisation offering education to primary and secondary schoolchildren in the Kibera slum in Nairobi - and also to the Lorica Trust.

A spokesman for the band said they hoped the Christmas United song would bring people together.

“This past year has seen friends, families and countries divided by opinions and politics and we hope this song’s message will remin dus all we can have different views without falling out.”

Back in the 80s Red Tailights went under the band name of ‘En Route’ and after a thirty year gap say they have reunited to write songs ‘with the same passion for music.’