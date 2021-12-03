South Downs pre-school celebrates ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Little Bears Pre-School in Sullington achieved the rating in all areas: the quality of education, overall effectiveness, behaviour and attitudes, personal develpment and leadership management.

Julie Sweeney, who runs Little Bears, said: “I am so proud of all my staff and families and delighted with the outcome.

“This is our first inspection under the current ownership and new Early Years Foundation stage.

Little Bear Preschool, Sullington, celebrating their outstanding Ofsted report. Pic S Robards SR2112012 SUS-210112-165903001

“All the staff at Little Bears have enthusiasm and a passion for early years and this reflects Ofsted findings.”

Ofsted inspectors describe the pre-school as ‘A highly welcoming and nurturing pre-school.’

They said: “All children are fully included and benefit greatly from the impressive care and education.

“Children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, make excellent progress.

“Children repeat and consolidate what they have learned through the captivating play opportunities.

“They reach their full potential, as staff follow children’s interests and consistently extend all areas of learning.”

They added: “Children demonstrate exemplary behaviour and enthusiasm for learning; they show that they feel safe and secure.

“Staff expertly organise routines, such as snack time, to allow the maximum time for children to develop their ideas and build thinking skills as they play. “Children show exceptionally high levels of concentration and continual motivation.

“For example, with occasional encouragement from staff, children persevere until they complete challenging jigsaw puzzles.

“They discuss the finished pictures, learn new vocabulary, and make links to a story they read earlier.”

They added that partnership with parents and other professionals was ‘particularly effective.”

“Managers and staff get to know families extremely well and provide ongoing support.”

And they singled out Julie for her “immense passion and ambition.

“She shares her clear vision, and ensures all areas of staff practice are consistent and of high quality.

“The wellbeing and confidence of children, parents, and staff, is especially important.”