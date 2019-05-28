South Downs flower arranger scoops Chelsea Flower Show top award

Flower arranger Gaenor Circus has scooped gold at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.

Gaenor, from West Chiltington, created a floral arrangement celebrating Art Nouveau in a class entitled ‘Avant-Garde’.

Gaenor’s gold medal was her third award at Chelsea having previously won silver and silver-gilt medals for her work.

Gaenor, who is a member of Warnham Flower Club and New Visions Flower Club, originally started competing at local clubs and horticultural shows moving on to ‘the nationals’ organised by the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies and The Chelsea Flower Show in 2017.

Competing at Chelsea is a serious undertaking, involving many months of preparation and all-night staging of exhibits starting at 10pm and finishing at 6am the following morning.

Gaenor said: “I am thrilled at having been awarded a gold medal at Chelsea and I am very grateful to all those who have supported me and particularly for the encouragement I have received from the Sussex Area of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societs, and from both Warnham and New Visions Flower Clubs.”