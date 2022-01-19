South Downs care home told it must improve - for the second time

Health regulators found that there were not enough staff at Sussexdown care home in Washington Road, Storrington - and that residents were frequently left bored with nothing to do.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission rated the care home as ‘requiring improvement’ following a visit to the home in October.

And, in a report just out, the inspectors said it was the second consecutive time Sussexdown had received that rating.

Sussexdown care home in Storrington has been rated as 'requiring improvement' by the Care Quality Commission

The care home - which is run by Care South - looks after up to 77 people, some needing nursing care, some living with dementia and some in residential care.

In their report, inspectors said: “All people we spoke with told us there were not enough staff.

“The provider {Care South} had not met the breach of regulation made at our last inspection regarding the number of staff.

“Staff said they were not able to provide the high-quality care people deserved due to the lack of staff.

“They said ‘It’s difficult to spend time with residents, it’s quite hard going sometimes.’

“Staff raised concerns regarding their ability to manage risk when the service was understaffed.

“Staff indicated that morale was low, and care was task driven.

“People complained of being bored and not having anything to do.

“Staff and people told us there was no programme of activities. One person said they were not sure ‘what they do to keep people entertained’.”

Care South director of residential care Aaron Whitehead said that a ‘robust action plan’ had been put in place for improvements following an inspection in December last year.

“As part of the plan, we were pleased to recently welcome Sussexdown’s new acting home manager Nikki Magness, a registered nurse, who has wide ranging care sector experience in both the NHS, in emergency care as a ward sister, and in the private sector.

“Nikki has a passion for working with the elderly and providing outstanding care to residents.

“Whilst we were disappointed with the overall Care Quality Commission rating, it was pleasing to see that inspectors recognised a number of positive attributes.

“These included ‘people appeared at ease with staff and staff told us they enjoyed working at the service.’

‘Staff demonstrated a strong level of commitment and dedication to the service.’

‘The premises and gardens were well maintained and well presented. The service had dedicated maintenance staff.’

‘Care plans accurately reflected people’s needs and risks. Actions were in place to mitigate any identified risks. Staff supported people in a way which minimised risk.’

“Regular multi-disciplinary meetings have taken place to ensure that each of the required steps have been made.