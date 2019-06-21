Slinfold pupils ‘evacuated’ during poignant World War Two trip

A group of Slinfold pupils got a taste of what evacuation was like thanks to a 1940s themed trip.

KS2 children from Slinfold CE Primary School were evacuated on the Bluebell Railway, as part of their Battle of Britain topic.

A spokesman for the school said: “[The] Children were amazed by the sheer size and power of the trains of the trains and enjoyed taking a steam powered journey back in time – even when the lights went out in the tunnel!

“The brilliant team of Bluebell Railway volunteers helped the children to experience what it would be like to be a World War Two evacuee – they were able to take part in the billeting process; wrote postcards home and even survived an air raid by taking shelter in the subway!”

Pupils heard stories from an evacuee, who spoke about his time living in a billet in Wales, letting them hear a first hand account.

The trip was poignant as it took place on the day before the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The spokesman added: “Our children took part in an amazing day which really brought their learning to life. They were able to empathise with the children of the 1940s and the experience is one they definitely won’t forget.’