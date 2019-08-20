Slinfold Classic Car and Bike Show set to make a return

A show for bike and car enthusiasts alike will make a return to Slinfold this bank holiday weekend.

D Customs (Bikes) and the Slinfold Classic Car Show have teamed up to organise the event which will take place at Slinfold Cricket Ground, Lyons Road, on Sunday, August 25, from 12 noon until 10pm.

The event hopes to raise money for St Catherine’s hospice and SERV The Blood runners.

Organiser, Anja Bew, said: “This is a family and dog friendly event, everyone is welcome. There should be something for the whole family to enjoy, all we need is bit of sunshine now.”

There will be live music all day including from the Happy Days Big Band, Aaron Whyte and Kieran Blackmore, Paul Stansworth, and The Angel Delights.

Raffle prizes include a helicopter ride and a gin hamper. Custom-made trophies will be awarded to the best bike and car in show.

From 6pm the music will change to a heavy rock vibe, with Solice headlining from 8pm.

There will be a hog roast, ice cream van, three bars including a pimms bar, as well as several stall holders with different wares to peruse like custom made jewlery and vintage clothing.

Last year’s event raised around £1,400.

