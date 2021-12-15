Staff outside the newly-opened building. © Jake Eastham SUS-211215-174619003

Sky Park Farm’s recently opened farm shop, deli and butcher has been real hit with many in the local community.

This, as well as visits to the stunning deer farm and the newly-opened restaurant and cafe The Grazing Rooms, has meant the West Harting venue has never been a more popular place to visit.

Supporting local producers is at the heart of its offerings with goods from local producers, and the farm itself, on offer.

Sky Park Farm is popular with passing cyclists. © Jake Eastham SUS-211215-174546003

A spokesman said: “We have a clear mission to champion local quality producers, showcasing their products on the shelves and fridges and using them within the Grazing Rooms menus.”

The farm shop and deli counter offers a range of seasonal, locally sourced, fresh fruit, vegetables and free range eggs as well as a wide selection of freshly-made produce from salads, antipasti, cured meats, award winning fresh cheese, pasties, quiche, sausage rolls, local scotch eggs and chocolates.

The on-site butcher is also popular, with venison from the farm among the meats on offer, with butcher Hawie Jooste sharing a wealth of experience and knowledge and even cooking tips.

There is also a milk station for visitors to fill recyclable bottles with delicious fresh cow’s or oat milk - including the opportunity to make your own milkshake - and a ‘Made in our Kitchen’ range of frozen meals and dishes.

Inside the new farm shop © Jake Eastham SUS-211215-174608003

Visitors will also be amazed by the uniquely designed Observation Beehive inside the farm shop where they can watch bees making delicious honey.

At The Grazing Rooms, staff are offering seasonally inspired quality modern British cuisine with something for all tastes and dietary requirements, as well as refreshments for visitors to enjoy.

The spokesman said: “The creative team behind The Grazing Rooms is overseen by Matt Crow, executive chef, with Stan Perry as head chef. Matt is responsible for all aspects of food and catering provision at Sky Park Farm - The Grazing Rooms, take away in the Visitor Centre, as well as the produce available in the farm shop and deli.

“A festive six-course tasting menu available until December 24 along with our December lunch menu, Sunday roast menu and breakfast menu.”

Inside The Grazing Rooms © Jake Eastham SUS-211215-174557003

The deer farm and visitor centre is open Tuesdays to Sundays, The Gazing Rooms is open Wednesday to Sunday and the Farm Shop is open seven days a week.

Sky Park Farm can be found at West Harting, West Sussex GU31 5PT. For more information visit https://www.skyparkfarm.com/.