Sky Broadband: Outage has affected Crawley and surrounding areas 'for hours'

Sky Broadband has suffered an outage in areas of Crawley

Home workers across the town have been reporting problems to Sky. It's the second time this month after an outage hit the area on Thursday and Friday September 2 and 3.Mich Forr (@Wildcat2608) tweeted: "@SkyHelpTeam please can you let us know when sky broadband will be working in the Crawley area. Its been down for hours."

Stacey Owen said: "@SkyHelpTeam @SkyUK Yet again WIFI is down since 11am! Have to come to Twitter to find out there is an issue! 2nd time in 2 weeks! This is an utter joke! RH10 Crawley."

Phil Bryant replied: "Same thing here in RH11 Crawley. My son has an important Zoom meeting this afternoon."

Others have said it has affected customers in Horley and East Grinstead as well.

On Sky's Test my Broadband facility, it says: "There is an outage in your area. We're working on it and it usually takes a couple of hours to fix things like this."