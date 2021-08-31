Sister proud as Crawley LGBTQU+ honour Hannah at Pride festival

But for Diane Tomlinson it was particularly poignant. In March 2020, her sister Hannah Marshall died.

Hannah worked for Crawley Council had two children - Jenson and Elsie and was married to Fi Marshall.

Diane Tomlinson and her family with Camille Toe at the Crawley Pride festival

And Crawley Pride honoured Hannah with a special tribute over the weekend.

Diane said: “She would help people out all the time and never showed that their was a problem so when she took her life it was a big shock.

“Hannah was known by may people in Crawley as we moved to the area in November 2000 when she was only 14 years old.

“I’m very proud that she was honoured at Pride it really meant a lot to us and so many.

Hannah Marshall died in March, 2020

“It’s just sad she could bot be here, even my dad would have loved to have been their but he sadly passed from covid in January 2021.

“I felt that the event went really well, we enjoyed it and so did my children and my sisters and her children. We are really hoping that this can be done again and be a lot bigger next year.

“It was nice to get out and enjoy been with other people and making new friends, also to see that their is alot of support out their for others also.

“I just want to say a big thank you to the LGBTQU community we love you and thank you for your support, you all are amazing xx.”

