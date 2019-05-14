Sir Colin Jackson helped cheer on record numbers running through streets of Crawley and surrounding area for Run Gatwick
The second Run Gatwick attracted more than 5,000 runners cheered on by Sir Colin Jackson, Dina Asher-Smith and Helen Skelton
The races saw a record number of runners put themselves through their paces through the Sussex and Surrey countryside, Crawley town centre and Gatwick Airport raising funds for Flying Start, British Airways' charity partnership with Comic Relief.
Putting their best best foot forward - Dina Asher-Smith, Sir Colin Jackson and Helen Skelton joined BA staff at the event