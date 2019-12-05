DM19121078a.jpg. A newly-restored spitfire aircraft lands at Goodwood following a 27,000 mile journey around the world. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190512-171107008

Silver Spitfire arrives back at Goodwood after round-the-world trip - In pictures

A newly-restored spitfire aircraft has landed back at Goodwood today (Thursday, December 5), exactly four months after setting off on a ‘life-changing’ 27,000 mile journey around the world.

The aircraft, which was located and restored by Goodwood pilots Matt Jones and Steve Brooks, the co-founders of Boultbee Flight Academy, arrived back home this afternoon after record-breaking journey around some of the world’s most iconic locations. Here’s the story of the day in pictures:

Two Goodwood pilots have landed back home after flying a Silver Spitfire around the world in four months. Photo by Christopher Busch for IWC Schaffhausen SUS-190512-175447001

1. Silver Spitfire lands back at Goodwood

Two Goodwood pilots have landed back home after flying a Silver Spitfire around the world in four months. Photo by Christopher Busch for IWC Schaffhausen SUS-190512-175447001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Two Goodwood pilots have landed back home after flying a Silver Spitfire around the world in four months. Photo by Christopher Busch for IWC Schaffhausen SUS-190512-175550001

2. Silver Spitfire lands back at Goodwood

Two Goodwood pilots have landed back home after flying a Silver Spitfire around the world in four months. Photo by Christopher Busch for IWC Schaffhausen SUS-190512-175550001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
DM19121081a.jpg. A newly-restored spitfire aircraft lands at Goodwood following a 27,000 mile journey around the world. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190512-171117008

3. Silver Spitfire lands back at Goodwood

DM19121081a.jpg. A newly-restored spitfire aircraft lands at Goodwood following a 27,000 mile journey around the world. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190512-171117008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
DM19120935a.jpg. A newly-restored spitfire aircraft lands at Goodwood following a 27,000 mile journey around the world. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190512-170925008

4. Silver Spitfire lands back at Goodwood

DM19120935a.jpg. A newly-restored spitfire aircraft lands at Goodwood following a 27,000 mile journey around the world. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190512-170925008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6