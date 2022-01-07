Sickness sparks manpower shortage at Horsham Police Station

And it has forced the closure of the station’s front office in Hurst Road at various times.

But officers say that police response services are unaffected.

A spokesman said: “The front office at Horsham Police Station is operating a reduced service due to staff sickness and resulting absence.

Sussex Police

“This is a temporary arrangement for the front office service only.

“Response and Neighbourhood Policing Teams remain unaffected and will continue to provide a 24/7 service.

“The public can continue to report incidents via the front office of any other station, by calling 101 (999 in an emergency) or by reporting it online here:

https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/Meanwhile, the police office will be closed on Monday (January 10), Wednesday January 12, Friday January 21 and Thursday January 27.