‘Sickness’ blamed for delays in Mid Sussex mail deliveries

Residents in Burgess Hill say they have had to wait days for some post to be delivered.

Local Lions club member Tony Paris said Wednesday last week had been an important birthday for his wife Val as she turned 80.

“She received one or two cards but there were loads that she didn’t get. It meant a lot to her because she’s not a well woman.”

Burgess Hill post office

He said that one card from her son had been posted on October 4 but did not turn up until five days later.

Tony, who himself worked for Royal Mail for 27 years until his retirement in 2000, said other people had also told him they were experiencing hold-ups in getting their mail delivered.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: “In the Burgess Hill area, we are experiencing some disruption to service due to Covid related and other sickness absence.

“We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

“If resourcing issues, associated self-isolation and safety measures prevent this, we’ll deliver at least every other day.