Shoplifters target major Horsham store

Shoplifters targeted a major Horsham store this week ... on the same day that thieves tried to steal designer handbags from an independent retailer.

The shoplifters escaped with goods from Marks and Spencer in Swan Walk shopping centre on Tuesday.

And thieves struck at Wakefields Outfitters in West Street the same day but were thwarted when staff followed them outside and demanded the return of the bags.

The shoplifters - described as a middle-aged well-presented man and woman - handed back the bags before fleeing.

Marks and Spencer declined to reveal what was stolen from their store.

A spokesman said: “Like all retailers, we do experience theft, but our teams work hard to minimise it whilst offering a great in-store experience.

“We are working closely with the West Sussex Police and wider community to minimise occurrences and improve the high street.”