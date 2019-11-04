Shock over loss of hedgerows at Horsham development site

The extent of hedgerow removal on land north of Horsham is being met with shock by local residents.

The land clearance marks the start of construction of a new 2,750-home estate off Rusper Road.

Hedgerows on land north of Horsham have been removed to make way for development. Photo: Nick Webber SUS-190411-115306001

But residents are concerned at the extent of the clearance.

Marketing manager Duncan Tyler said: “Everyone is horrified at the size of the works. I’m really surprised that they need to take out as much hedging as they have done.”

As well as the 2,750 new homes, it is also planned to build a new business complex, new school - Bohunt Horsham - and new sports hub on the green field site.

Landowners Legal & General say the the hedgerow removal is necessary for the construction of a new roundabout before other building works begin.

The company says the hedgerows will eventually be replaced as part of landscaping following construction - due to start early next year.

But, said Duncan Tyler: “These are established hedgerows, surely it doesn’t need that amount of hedging to be removed.”

Nick Webber, who took the photo, above, said: “Hedgerows and trees at the North Horsham development site are gradually being decimated.”

Others have already spoken out about the loss of countryside, the destruction of green fields and the effects on wildlife.

One said: “Such a sad day. our countryside is being wrecked.”