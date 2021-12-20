‘She was loved by all’: Tributes to Storrington’s Betty Bazire

Society spokesman Brian Burns said: “Betty was a very dear lady and loved by all who knew her.”

Betty, who died on December 5, had been a member of the Sandgate Conservation Society since it was created by her husband Peter and Roy Armstrong in 1974.

Not to be put off by advancing years Betty continued to take an active role in the society.

“The highlight of the year was the barbecue in the glade in her Little Coppice garden,” said Brian.

“In the 25 years it was held, not one lost to rain, and who can forget sitting around the fire singing our favourite songs, including ‘Ging-Gang-Gooley’.”

Betty and Peter were married in Storrington in 1948 and moved into Sandgate in 1973 after Peter had retired from the Royal Navy as Lieutenant Commander.

Peter was the instigator of the Sullington Village Hall, where a plaque is mounted in his honour.

Betty Bazire during service in the Second World War

“Betty was a very quiet and unassuming individual and it would surprise many that she led a very different life during the Second Word War,” said Brian.

“She was called up to serve ‘King and Country’ in 1941, an event that many are unaware of, where women as well as men, were called up to serve the nation.

“She was aged 20, and wanted to be an Army nurse, but when they found out that she had learned to speak German at school they immediately drafted her into MI919 Combined Services Details Intelligence Centre (CSDIC) in Beaconsfield, where she had to sign the Official Secrets Act.

“True to form, Betty never discussed any of the work she carried out during that interesting part of her life, other than to say that she carried out general office duties.

A plaque to Peter Bazire

“It is no surprise that Betty became really involved in computers, digital cameras and the internet, emailing, sending pictures around the world and writing to friends and relatives. Betty did it all, and in amongst all of that she kept the German going using one of the earliest Language Apps.