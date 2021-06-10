Series of live events lined up at Leonardslee Gardens this summer

Visitors to the gardens at Lower Beeding can enjoy a summer afternoon of live music, spectacular aerial performances, street theatre, a funfair and food and drink.

It’s all part of Enchanted Leonardslee which will also include a market with arts and crafts, fashion, and other entertainment - unicorns for children to ride and workshops to take part in including a circus performance and making rhino horns and dream catchers.

The event is over six days this summer, from July 30 to August 1, and then from August 6 - 8, from 3.30pm to 8pm.

Estate manager Adam Streeter said: “We’ve remained open throughout the lockdown and have planned a programme of fantastic new events and family days out for this summer and autumn, including Enchanted Leonardslee.

“At just over a mile long, visitors will explore the magical trail through the beautiful woods, with its magnificent lakes, music and theatrical performances and spectacular visual and sound installations.

“Summer is always busy for us as the gardens are in full bloom. Visitors love to spot the carp basking in the lakes, dragonflies, butterflies and Kingfishers. Enchanted Leonardslee brings it all together in a festival of sights and sounds.”

Entertainment for Enchanted Leonardslee will include a 15-minute interactive show with giant puppet Gnomus, Guardian of Leonardslee Woods.

There will also be street food and drink stalls with artisan beer and gin, champagne and wine bars.

The boutique market includes art, fashion, jewellery, artisan food, homeware and gardening stands, as well as children’s clothing, toys and games.