Sensory garden designed by pupils at Horsham school opened by MP

Greenway Academy in Horsham was delighted to welcome Jeremy Quin to officially open its news sensory garden which has been designed and built by children and staff at the school.

The MP cut the ribbon to the garden at Greenway Academy on Friday June 21, and spoke about the value of such spaces for children which support their holistic development.

The school believes the sensory garden is a wonderful addition to its wellbeing ethos for children, parents and staff.

The children excitedly explained how they developed their vision for the sensory garden alongside teachers Mrs Cannons and Mr Burns.

The school community look forward to regularly using the calming, quiet space to improve their well-being.

The school also welcomed Gareth Jeffreys from Toyota GB for the occasion.

