Selsey Fireworks' 40th anniversary goes off with a bang!
Selsey's annual fireworks took place last Saturday night (October 16), it was a double celebration this year as it was also the 40th anniversary of the fireworks.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 4:09 pm
Updated
Monday, 18th October 2021, 4:12 pm
Hundreds turned up to take in the awe-inspiring display which was impressively set to music, with John Lennon, Soft Cell and the Human League being some of the artist featured.
Take a look at our video for the elegant display with John Lennon's Imagine playing.
At the event there was also a large fun fair, a music stage where bands played unit 10.30pm and plenty of food and drinks stalls.
Click here to see Soft Cell's Tainted Love display.
Read More
Read MoreWhere the best fireworks displays are in the Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst ...