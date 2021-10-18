Selsey Fireworks' 40th anniversary goes off with a bang!

Selsey's annual fireworks took place last Saturday night (October 16), it was a double celebration this year as it was also the 40th anniversary of the fireworks.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 18th October 2021, 4:09 pm
Updated Monday, 18th October 2021, 4:12 pm

Hundreds turned up to take in the awe-inspiring display which was impressively set to music, with John Lennon, Soft Cell and the Human League being some of the artist featured.

Take a look at our video for the elegant display with John Lennon's Imagine playing.

At the event there was also a large fun fair, a music stage where bands played unit 10.30pm and plenty of food and drinks stalls.

Selsey Fireworks got off with a bang!

Click here to see Soft Cell's Tainted Love display.

