Section of M23 by Crawley closed due to flooding

A section of the M23 by Crawley has been closed due to flooding.

The entry slip at junction 10 and the southbound lanes between junctions 10 and 11 are closed, according to Highways England.

Traffic has been seen on Tollgate Hill in Crawley because of the closure.

Traffic on Tollgate Hill, Broadfield, Crawley SUS-211021-074102001

A Highways England spokesperson said, “Since last night, the M23 in West Sussex was closed in both directions between junction 10 and junction 11, near Crawley due to flooding on the carriageway. However, the northbound carriageway re-opened to traffic around 7am this morning.

“National Highways contractors are on scene working to clear the surface water and debris following sustained heavy rainfall.

“Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the hollow black diamond symbol on road signs and use the below diversion:

“Leave the M23 at J10 and join the A2011 heading west towards Tushmore Gyratory. At the Tushmore Gyratory roundabout take the second exit onto the A23 continuing to head west. Continue on the A23 through four roundabout junctions to the M23 J11 roundabout and rejoin the M23 heading southbound.”

Potential abandoned car on the M23. Picture from Eddie Mitchell SUS-211021-073453001

Highways England said they would urge drivers to allow extra time for their journey, to take extra care and to consider using alternative routes if possible.

A Sussex police spokesperson said, “Due to the adverse weather conditions, the M23 has been closed in both directions between Crawley and Pease Pottage (as of 10.55pm on Wednesday, October 20).

“The closure is likely to remain in place for some hours and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes. Highways workers are on scene.