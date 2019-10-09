Second bank shuts in South Downs village

A branch of Lloyds Bank in Storrington is closing its doors for the final time today.

The closure is the second by a bank in the village - a branh of Nat West shut in June 2018.

Villagers expressed dismay when Lloyds first announced earlier this year that the village High Street branch would close.

But bank officials say the closure follows ‘an in depth review’ of customers’ changing needs in the South Downs area. They say that increasing numbers are now using internet banking.

However, they say, a new mobile branch will be visiting Storrington in future.

A spokesman said: “The full timetable will be available at lloydsbank.com/mobilebranch shortly before the new service starts to operate.”