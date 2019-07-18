Schoolboy arrested in connection with Copthorne sex assaults

A schoolboy has been arrested by police in connection with two sex assaults in Copthorne.

Police say the boy - aged 14 - was arrested following two reports of ‘sexual assaults by touching.’

A spokesman said: “In the first incident a suspect was reported to have forced his way into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her by touching in Newtown on Friday afternoon (12 July).

“A short time later another woman reported that a man had approached her asking for a hug and then touched her as she tried to get into her car in Knowle Drive, Copthorne.

She shouted at him and he ran off.

“A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of committing two sexual assaults. He has released on bail until 14 August.”