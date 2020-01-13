Scheme to protect vulnerable members of community launched in Storrington

A scheme designed to protect vulnerable members of the community has been launched by Horsham Distrct Council’s Storrington Neighbourhood Wardens.

The Our Village initiative originated in Horsham and allows individuals to enter a business venue that displays the Our Village logo, knowing that the personnel within will assist them by addressing their concerns and calling a next of kin or an agreed contact should they meet any difficulties.

With the overwhelming support of businesses in Storrington, there are now over a dozen venues in the village with their distinctive window badge displayed prominently in the shop window.

Information packs are also available from those stores.

Blush Hair Boutique were initial supporters of the scheme.

The managers, Aden and Georgina Winser, assisted the Neighbourhood Wardens in presenting the inaugural Our Village card to Grace. It is with the support of Grace and her mother, Sharon that has allowed the project to flourish.

Aden, the manager at Blush, said: “We are proud to be in the heart of the local community offering a safe place for all”.

Current participants are Blush, Boots, Costa, Joanna’s Boutique Tearooms, Velvet Hare, The Village Deli, Storrington Library, The Post Office, Carters of Storrington, The Card Shop, Waitrose, Tesco Esso Express, Impulse Leisure Centre, Truffles Bakery and Oomoo Organic Hair Salon.

Two neighbourhood wardens were recruited for Storrington and Sullington back in May.

The Neighbourhood Wardens work alongside partner agencies to improve the quality of life for everyone by undertaking a number of activities from enforcement to community development, working with the elderly, vulnerable and young people.

READ MORE:

>>> Comedian Alan Carr celebrates success of Slimming World consultant from Billingshurst

>>> Naked charity calendar to feature staff from 12 Horsham businesses

>>> How turning 60 led to 3 ½ stone weight loss for Horsham woman