Samaritians and Horsham District Council to hold support activities to help prevent suicide

To mark World Suicide Prevention Day, Horsham District Council (HDC) has teamed up with the Samaritans to organise various support activities throughout the week.

The theme for this year is ‘working together to prevent suicide’ and encourages people feeling distressed or anxious to talk to friends and family or to call the Samaritans.

Awareness of the work done by Horsham and Crawley Samaritans. Pic Steve Robards SR1831156

On Tuesday, September 10, a small gazebo will be outside RSA in Horsham from 11am–noon. The Samaritans and Horsham Neighbourhood Wardens will be there to hand out packs containing a teabag, coaster and information leaflet – to encourage people to sit and have a chat over a cup of tea.

HDC’s health and wellbeing staff will also be available for private one-to-one conversations and to provide mental health advice.

The Billingshurst Wardens will have a stand in Billingshurst Community Centre from noon–2pm to hand out the information packs and talk to anyone who is in need of support.

On Wednesday, September 11, the Steyning, Bramber and Upper Beeding wardens will be in Upper Beeding Hub from 10am–noon to give out information and signpost anyone who needs advice.

On Thursday, September 12, the gazebo and stall will be set up in Horsham Carfax from 11a –noon to reach people visiting the market.

The Samaritans and Horsham Neighbourhood Wardens will be there to hand out the information packs and offer advice.

All Neighbourhood Warden teams will be distributing the information packs in their local areas throughout the week.

Councillor Tricia Youtan, cabinet member for community matters and wellbeing, said: “Something as simple as talking over a cup of tea or coffee can help someone who is in distress and I am really pleased that Horsham District Council, and especially the Neighbourhood Wardens, are helping the Samaritans to share information to help prevent suicide.”

Anyone unable to attend a community briefing can find further information and support at www.nhs.uk/conditions/suicide or call the Samaritans on their Freephone number 116 123.

