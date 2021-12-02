‘Sad sign of the times’: Sussex village horticultural society disbands

Cowfold Horticultural Society was founded in 1958 and once played a leading role in village life.

But the society was disbanded last week when members accepted there was no other option.

Chairman Jerry Hooper said: “It’s really rather sad.

Cowfold Horticultural Society's Summer Show in 2015. Picture by Graham Hazard SUS-150707-135903001

“Membership has dwindled and Covid hasn’t helped.”

In its heyday the society organised key events in the village and members helped to keep the village’s main street tidy and colourful each summer.

It was renowned for its annual show bursting with fruit, flower and vegetable exibits along with handicrafts, cakes and jams.

Some members even went on to win recognition at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.

The gardening club first started life as the ‘Village Produce Society’ set up during the war to encourage people to grow food.

Cowfold, along with outher rural areas, was steeped in agricultural economies over the decades.

But dwindling numbers of members in recent years has now led to its demise.

Jerry Hooper blames the receding numbers on pressures of modern life. “No one was volunteering to join the committee.

“It’s a sad sign of the times.”

But, he said that volunteers would still help to tend hanging baskets in the village and to keep areas clean and tidy.

Society members are now supporting a new ‘Greening Cowfold’ initiative launched by the parish council.

It aims to help the village become a more sustainable, biodiverse and healthy place to live.