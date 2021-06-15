Rumpus over sound of church bells in South Downs village

One resident in Storrington questioned why the bells of St Mary’s parish church were ‘constantly ringing’ - and was met with a barrage of complaints from others saying how the bells were ‘lovely to hear’ and were ‘a beautiful sound.’

In messages on social media, some said that anyone choosing to live in a village should expect to hear the sound of church bells and they pointed out that the ringing was ‘not constant.’

St Mary’s bellringers’ captain, John Taylor, has been ringing the bells for the past 55 years without any complaints.

Bells at Storrington Parish Church 'a lovely sound'

“I’ve heard people say after a service how nice it is to hear the bells,” he said.

No bells were rung during the first lockdown and John said that it might be that people now were more aware of the sound.

“We have curtailed bell-ringing at the moment,” he said.