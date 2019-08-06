Rudgwick electrical company says goodbye to long-serving employee

A small electrical company in Rudgwick has said goodbye to one of its longest serving electricians.

Paul Barns decided to take retirement following many years of loyal service at TMS Electrical Contractors Ltd, and his last day was celebrated on Friday July 26.

The cake made by Sharon Walker from Southwater for Paul Barns' retirement from TMS Electrical Contractors Ltd in Rudgwick SUS-190608-092833001

Andy Walder, managing director said: “Paul has been huge asset to TMS Electrical Contractors for the last 21 years, and it is with great sadness we see him leave.

“He played a pivotal role in hundreds of projects over the years. He wasn’t just a quality electrician, he also assisted in the training of over 15 apprentices, including myself, into becoming qualified NICEIC approved electricians.”

Since 1998 TMS have always taken great pride in their high-quality domestic, commercial and industrial electrical installations around West Sussex, and Paul was an important part of that service.

The team at TMS, who marked Paul’s leaving do with a cake made by Sharon Walker from Southwater, wish Paul all the best in his retirement and believe replacing him will be a challenge.

