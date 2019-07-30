RSA Horsham supports children affected by Chernobyl disaster

RSA Horsham has raised £1,308 for children affected by the Chernobyl disaster.

Staff from the insurance group, based in Chart Way, have also donated 150 items of clothing to the Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline charity which has supported more than 46,000 children from Belarus and Ukraine affected by the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

An RSA employee and her family have also sponsored a group of 17 children, by holding a ‘fake Christmas’ celebration last month to provide gifts for them and their families, using the funds raised by RSA colleagues.

| READ MORE: These are the Horsham winners at the Sussex Teacher of the Year Awards |

Sophie Ollett, operations leader in the connected insurance team at RSA, said: “Though the new TV series on the Chernobyl disaster has recently shone a light on the incident, it has affected those living in the surrounding areas for many years.

“This is a great cause that helps to improve the health of those who have been exposed to radiation for much of their lives and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to support it.”

The charity funds health respite breaks for the children, allowing them to visit the UK and temporarily live away from the effects of constant exposure to low level radiation.

This helps to rebuild their compromised immune systems and increase their chances of resisting the health issues that can be caused by radiation.

During their visits, the children receive medical and dental care and are hosted by volunteers who feed and clothe them, while also giving them lots of fun activities to do.

Elizabeth Parker, chair of Mid Suffolk Chernobyl Children’s Life Line and senior trustee for the national charity, said: “It is great to have this support at a time when so many people have forgotten about Chernobyl. Chernobyl is not just yesterday, it is today and it is tomorrow. The children of Chernobyl need our help. Without people like you, our work could not continue.”

For more about the charity, Contact Elizabeth Parker 07771 550868 or email elizabeth@cclltrustees.org.uk

READ MORE: 90-day health challenge to be held for men in Horsham

WW1 memorial at Rudgwick School honours 27 former pupils who died in the battlefields

100 people transform Beacon Hill campsite for Horsham Scouts in just one day