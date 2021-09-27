Royal visit to Service Dogs UK: In pictures

The Duke of Kent paid a visit to the Northchapel Village Hall on Thursday, September 23 where he met local veterans and their dogs and learned more about the work they do.

Director of Service Dogs UK Garry Botterill said: “He was very interested in the training and the dogs as well as the veterans and how they came to be on the programme. It was a lovely afternoon where we had the opportunity to show aspects of the training and how the dogs can make a huge difference for veterans with PTSD.”