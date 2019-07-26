Royal visit: Duke visits Sussex to mark paper’s 150th anniversary

His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester visited Horsham this morning (Friday July 26) to mark the 150th anniversary of the West Sussex County Times.

He was welcomed to a special commemorative event at Horsham Museum in the Causeway - located opposite the original home of the County Times - where he was shown an exhibition about the newspaper’s history.

The Duke of Gloucester arrives in Horsham

HM Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Mrs Susan Pyper presented the Chairman of Horsham District Council Cllr Kate Rowbottom, chief executive of Horsham District Council Mr Glen Chipp, the MP for Horsham Mr Jeremy Quin, the Horsham Heritage and Museum Manager Mr Jeremy Knight, and the Editor and the Editorial Director of the West Sussex County Times Mr Gary Shipton.

He was also introduced to the recently retired Deputy Editor of the County Times Mr Tim Hopewell-Ash and the former Digital Editor Mr Steve Payne.