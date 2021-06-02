Rookwood Golf Course declared ‘an asset of community value’

An application by members of The Horsham Society has been granted to have the golf course registered as ‘an asset of community value.’

But the society is warning that the registration does not safeguard the land’s future.

Horsham District Council wants to build up to 700 houses on the golf course but has faced massive public opposition.

Rookwood Golf Course

Society vice chairman Malcolm Willis said: “Horsham Society is delighted that its application for Rookwood to be listed as an Asset of Community Value has been accepted. It is a clear recognition of the importance of the site.

“This decision is something that Horsham District Council and its councillors will need to take account of when compiling their latest Local Plan.

“But, the registration of the site does not safeguard its future. Therefore, many organisations will continue to work hard to make our councillors take notice that Rookwood is an asset of huge value, not just to golfers but also to town residents.”

He added: “Rookwood isn’t just about golf. It is a high quality green space for the west of the town and forms a green buffer for Warnham Nature Reserve.

“Its accessible walking paths are valued because they feel green and open, despite being on the edge of a densely populated town.

“They provide many opportunities to see a variety of wildlife, much appreciated by all.”

Horsham District Councillor Christine Costin thanked the society, along with other groups in the town, for their work in achieving the ‘community asset’ status.

She added: “Although it does not remove all the threats, this decision is good news.

“This public golf course is set in an area of outstanding natural beauty and is environmentally managed to deliver healthy exercise for the community whilst encouraging nature to thrive throughout the course and along the riversides - all of which supports Warnham Local Nature Reserve.