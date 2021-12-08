Roffey Guides walk for cancer charity

After more than a year of attending Guide meetings on Zoom, the 1st Roffey Guides returned to their meeting place at the Millennium Hall in September and the first thing they wanted to do was to help others by raising money.

The girls chose Cancer Research UK as their charity as their fundraising has been severely impacted by Covid-19 and many girls knew of people or families affected by cancer.

Their chosen event was a night-time sponsored walk between Slinfold Village and the Girlguiding Campsite in Nowhurst. They also chose to complete the sponsored walk in Halloween-themed fancy dress.

1st Roffey Guides ghouls and ghosties raise almost £300 for Cancer Research.

Despite the rain, the girls carried on and reached the campsite to be greeted by an open fire and hot chocolate.

Cancer Research were thrilled to receive the donation – which amounted to £294 – that they sent a representative to collect it at one of the unit Guide meetings.