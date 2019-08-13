Riding for the Disabled charity receives donation from Cranleigh housebuilder

A charity helping to enrich the lives of disabled people has received a donation from a Cranleigh housebuilder to support its work.

The Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) South East region, which covers Sussex, Surrey and Kent, has been given £625 by Bellway, which is building new homes at Little Meadow in Cranleigh.

The charity decided to split the donation pot, putting half towards the Cranleigh arm of the RDA, and half towards their South East regional funding.

The RDA South East Region will put its share towards upgrading its Countryside Challenge course at the regional qualifier for the RDA National Championships, while the Cranleigh RDA Group will be investing in a new branded gazebo to use at events.

Paula Jones, Surrey County Chair of the Riding for the Disabled Association, said: “It is fabulous to have Bellway’s support as the RDA SE region and all our RDA groups rely totally on donations from our well-wishers.

“Without them and our fabulous volunteers we wouldn’t be able to offer life-changing activities for our riders and drivers.”

Riding for the Disabled has more than 2,000 riders of all ages across the South East, supported by more than 1,000 volunteers.

Riders come to enjoy the experience of riding, carriage driving, show jumping, dressage and western style, with opportunities to learn a new skill, enter competitions or even take a holiday.

The charity can bring a new dimension to necessarily restricted lives, encourage independence and does much to improve a wide range of medical conditions.

Bellway South London head of sales, Daniel Williamson, said: “We are very proud to be supporting a charity that has been providing people in the area with wonderful services for many years now.

“The RDA’s investment plans will help to bring joy to riders and spectators all across the region, and we are delighted to contribute towards such a fantastic cause.

“We aim to support local charities and organisations however we can, and by working together, we hope to make positive differences throughout the community.”

To find about more about the Riding for the Disabled Association, visit www.rda.org.uk

For more information on the homes being built at Little Meadow, please visit the sales centre or visit bellway.co.uk

READ MORE: Vegetable grower tells ladies’ Probus club why they should stroke their cucumbers

Horsham group to hold Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk to support those with dementia

Free app brings Pulborough wild art trail to life