RHS judge Jim Buttress to host gardening talk

Renowned horticulturalist and head RHS judge Jim Buttress is to deliver a talk in Faygate.

He will be returning to Durrants Village, the village’s later living community, for the second year to discuss how to make the most of a small garden space on Friday June 28.

Jim will talk about how to design and maintain a patio or balcony garden.

He will also be giving his top tips for creating beautiful containers and hanging baskets.

Liam Stack, village manager at Durrants Village, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Jim to Durrants Village for the second year running.

“Many of our residents are green-fingered and enjoy gardening on a smaller scale here, many having downsized from homes with large gardens.

“We invite keen gardeners and those thinking about downsizing to come and see how manageable a smaller garden can be and to be inspired by Jim’s expertise and passion for gardening.”

Jim will also speak about his experiences and guests will have the opportunity to ask him their questions on gardening.

The event takes place from 11.15am to 2.30pm in Durrants Villages’ central clubhouse.

Jim began his gardening career at RHS Wisley, where he trained.

He then went on to manage numerous London parks and gardens including Hyde Park, St James’ Park, Clarence House, Buckingham Palace and Greenwich Park.

Jim even enjoyed tea with the Queen Mother.

Jim has appeared on gardening television shows including the BBC’s The Big Allotment Challenge.

He is a regular radio presenter and guest including on BBC Radio Surrey’s Surrey Dig It gardening programme.

He has judged at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and continues to judge RHS flower shows across the country.

Jim will discuss his career sharing his many years of gardening experience.

Copies of his autobiographical book, The People’s Gardener, will be available to purchase on the day and there will be a book signing.

A light lunch will be served and guests can tour the village and meet Durrants Village residents.

Inspired Villages is committed to the many health benefits of gardening in later life.

It sponsored the main stage at BBC Gardeners’ World Live at the NEC in Birmingham from June 13 to 16, where its celebrity ambassadors were interviewed discussing the advantages of gardening and spending time outdoors for mind, body and soul, including TV’s Gloria Hunniford, Julia Bradbury and Doctor Dawn Harper.

For more information and to attend please RSVP by calling 01293 837 439, email sales.durrants@inspiredvillages.co.uk or visit www.inspiredvillages.co.uk/village/durrants/events/how-make-most-your-balcony-jim-buttress.

According to Inspired Villages places are extremely limited.