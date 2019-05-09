Revealed - top 10 Horsham district nursery finalists and how to vote for your favourite

The competition is starting to get exciting! We’ve got our top 10 finalists for the Nursery Of The Year 2019 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, buy a copy of this week’s paper and return the coupon stating the full name, address and voting number of the nursery you wish to vote for. Closing date for voting is Friday, May 24, 2019. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

01. Amber Pre-school, Scout Hut, Amberley Rd, Horsham

02. Brighton Road Baptist , Church Playschool, Brighton Rd, Horsham.

03. Catkins Nursery, hree Acres, Horsham.

04. First steps, Chichester College - Brinsbury Campus, North Heath, Pulborough.

