Residents’ dismay as bank announces closure of Storrington branch

People in Storrington have been left dismayed after Lloyds Bank announced today that it is to close its village branch.

Letters went out to customers this morning informing them that the High Street bank will shut on October 9.

Bank officials say: “After a review of how customers use our branches in the South Downs area, we have made the decision to close the Storrington branch.”

Residents, who say their nearest Lloyds branch will now be in Worthing, took to social media with one woman stating: “This is awful news” and another declaring: “Tragic.”

Some described it as a ‘nightmare’ for those who cannot drive.

Lloyds says it made the ‘difficult decision’ to close the Storrington branch following an ‘in depth review’ and customers’ changing needs. It says increasing numbers of people are now using internet banking.

But, it says, that a mobile branch will visit the area.

A branch of Lloyds in Shoreham and one in Selsey are also to close.