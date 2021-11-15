Crowds gathered in the town yesterday (Sunday, November 14) for the annual service, honouring those who lost their lives in the two World Wars and other wars since.

The occasion was marked with a parade and a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial.

Joined by the chairman and standard bearer from the Royal British Legion, Arundel' s mayor, the town clerk and staff from the Town Hall observed a two-minute silence to commemerate the fallen.

Remembrance Sunday service in Arundel. Picture by Charlie Waring

The mayor, Tony Hunt, said: "Thank you to our Town Cryer and Deputy Mayor Angela Standing and to everyone else who contributed to the organisation of this year's Remembrance Sunday service.

"What a relief it was to have a proper well-attended service again after last year's attenuated event, and I think that everyone who attended felt that same sense."

Remembrance Sunday service in Arundel. Picture by Charlie Waring

Crowds at the Remembrance Sunday service in Arundel. Picture by Charlie Waring