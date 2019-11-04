Remembrance Sunday 2019 in Horsham: how to pay your respects

This is how to pay your respects to the fallen in Horsham on Remembrance Sunday.

The War Memorial in the Carfax will be the focus of this year’s Remembrance Sunday service in the town at 11am on Sunday November 10.

Horsham District Council wreath

The timings for the service will see the Parade arrive at Horsham’s War Memorial at approximately 10.50am on Sunday 10 November, Horsham District Council said.

Rev Alan Mayer will lead the service and a two minute silence will be held at 11am.

The chairman of Horsham District Council, councillor Kate Rowbottom, will lead the wreath laying on behalf of the people of the Horsham area.

She will be followed by Mr Nigel Caplin, chairman of the Royal British Legion Horsham Branch.

Representatives of the armed services and youth organisations will then lay their wreaths.

When the last wreath has been laid, the Parade Marshall will call the Parade to attention and one verse of the National Anthem will be sung.

A blessing will mark the end of the service at the War Memorial and a church service will follow at the St. Mary’s church in the Causeway.

After the service, the Parade will leave the Causeway and march, via South Street, back through the Carfax where the salute will be taken by councillor Rowbottom and Mr Caplin.

Working with the Church and Horsham District Council, the Royal British Legion is the main organiser of Horsham’s Remembrance Sunday service.

For those who wish to remember the fallen at the ‘eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month’ there will also be a short service at the Carfax Memorial on Monday November 11 at 11am.

Horsham Post Office has now repositioned its Honours Board from the town centre to its Hurst Road sorting office and the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion will be organising a service of dedication for the board on Saturday 16 November at 3pm to which everyone is invited.

