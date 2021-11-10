Remembrance Day events being held across the Horsham region this Sunday

In Horsham, the ceremony will begin at 10.30am at the Carfax war memorial. Two minutes silence will be observed at 11am followed by wreath laying and a blessing led by Canon Lisa Barnet. A service of remembrance will follow at St Mary’s Church.

Other events include a service at the war memorial in Lintot Square, Southwater, starting at 10.50am.

A remembrance service will be held at St John’s Church, Broadbridge Heath, beginning at 10.30am. Uniformed groups will move to the war memorial at 10.45am.

The War Memorial, Horsham.

In Storrington, a service will be held at the village war memorial at 2.55pm.

St Michael’s Church at Partridge Green will hold a service beginning at 10.45am.