Reflective space opens at Horsham church to support young people’s mental health

Located in the side chapel at St Mary’s Church, it will be open daily from 9am to 5.30pm.

Revd Canon Lisa Barnett, Rector of St Mary’s Church, Horsham said: “We have been so aware of the impact of the pandemic on mental health, and particularly the struggles that many of our teenagers and young people have faced.

“We hope that this reflective space will offer peace and hope to all who visit, as well as providing creative resources to help us to pray for those we know who are struggling.”

The reflective space in St Mary's Church Horsham. Pic SR2806212 SUS-210628-173041001

Over the past year, the churches in Horsham and surrounding villages (Horsham Churches Together), have also partnered with the Horsham Schools Partnership, the West Horsham Schools Network, and Fegans to raise funds and provide BACP-qualified counsellors in schools.

The project has been half funded by Government Emergency Covid funds, with schools in Horsham and surrounding villages funding a quarter, and churches and individuals the remaining quarter.

Clive Urquhart, Mmderator of Horsham Churches Together said: “The churches’ involvement in the project is a way of churches reaching out in a practical way to support the mental health of children in their communities.”

Fegans provides counselling services in 100 schools in the South East.

Additional resources available from Fegans include the fegans including a digital family hub – www.fegans.org.uk/family-hub – offering online solutions support parents during these tricky times, including a free ‘parenting in a pandemic’ email course at www.fegans.org.uk/parenting-in-a-pandemic.

Fegans parent support workers are also able to answer questions from mums and dads with problems or concerns.

To find out more, email Rosemary Couchman, Horsham Churches Together development co-ordinator, at [email protected]

