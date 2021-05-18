Record-breaking rower inspires students on return to Horsham college

Collyer’s alumni ambassador Guy Watts, who is also managing director of Architectural Plants in Pulborough, focused on the world of business, marketing, building teams and problem solving during the visit.

Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell, who hosted the session, said: “It was great to welcome a Collyer’s legend back to the college.

“Guy spoke passionately about his work with Architectural Plants and gave a fascinating insight into leading a business during Covid, and positively planning for post-Covid.”

Collyer's students Tasha Tormey and Sulaimaan Azoor with Guy Watts SUS-210517-114147001

Guy was also invited back to Collyer’s last year, where he spoke about his record-breaking feat achieved with fellow athlete, Andrew Delaney.

The pair were the first tandem to row across the Indian Ocean, aboard the Flying Ferkins, to gain a place in the Guinness World Records.