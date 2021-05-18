Record-breaking rower inspires students on return to Horsham college
A record-breaking rower returned to his former college in Horsham to take part in another lively question and answer session with students.
Collyer’s alumni ambassador Guy Watts, who is also managing director of Architectural Plants in Pulborough, focused on the world of business, marketing, building teams and problem solving during the visit.
Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell, who hosted the session, said: “It was great to welcome a Collyer’s legend back to the college.
“Guy spoke passionately about his work with Architectural Plants and gave a fascinating insight into leading a business during Covid, and positively planning for post-Covid.”
Guy was also invited back to Collyer’s last year, where he spoke about his record-breaking feat achieved with fellow athlete, Andrew Delaney.
The pair were the first tandem to row across the Indian Ocean, aboard the Flying Ferkins, to gain a place in the Guinness World Records.
Student Sulaimaan Azoor enjoyed the session. He said: “Guy is really inspiring and it was a great opportunity to explore the success he has had running Architectural Plants and how he creates a positive team spirit.”