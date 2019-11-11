Raystede Christmas appeal: Drop-off point in Horsham to donate festive boxes for animals

A Christmas appeal asking people to fill a box or bag with new food, toys and treats for animals over the festive period will have a drop off point in Horsham.

The donations for Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, based near Lewes, can be dropped off at Merryweathers Dog Grooming, based in Hillier Garden Centre in Brighton Road.

The appeal has been voluntarily organised by animal-loving Burgess Hill resident Justine Crookall for the past seven years.

She says it has been a huge success with more than 200 boxes being donated in 2018.

Raystede has been caring for animals for over 60 years, and every year the centre rescues, re-homes or provides sanctuary for more than 1,500 animals including dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, alpacas, goats, horses and donkeys.

The closing date for all donations in the Raystede Christmas Box Appeal 2019 is Tuesday, December 10.

For a copy of the wish list, please contact christmasboxappeal@gmail.com or call 07999 912147.

You can also find the appeal on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

