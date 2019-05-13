Rail delays between Horsham and Three Bridges following crossing problem

Rail passengers have faced delays between Horsham and Three Bridges this morning (Monday May 13) following a problem with level crossing barriers.

Southern say that at around 5.15am Network Rail reported a technical fault with the level crossing barriers between Faygate and Littlehaven.

The root cause of the failure had stemmed from an overnight engineering block, which meant the barriers were under local control.

It was discovered that after the engineering work had finished, the signaller was unable to automatically control the crossing.

As a result, trains were unable to run and everything came to a halt until the fault was rectified at 5.40am.

All lines have now been re-opened but services running between Horsham and Three Bridges may still be cancelled or delayed until 10.30am.