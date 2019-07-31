Pupils ‘grow their own chips’ at Squire’s in Washington

Washington pupils enjoyed a smashing day when they visited Squire’s to see how many potatoes they had grown in the garden centre’s Grow Your Own Chips competition.

The team at Squire’s visited the St Mary’s Primary School children back in March to show them how to plant up, look after and care for their own pot of potatoes.

Pupils from St Mary's Primary School in Washington grew their own potatoes and turned them into chips at Squire's Garden Centre SUS-190731-140025001

Each child’s potatoes were dug up and weighed, and the winner was Anna-Marisa with 510g of potatoes.

Once the weigh-in had taken place, Squire’s turned all the potatoes into chips in its café bar which the children found very ‘a-peel-ing’!

