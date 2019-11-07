Pumpkin whopper delivered by tractor wins award in Copsale

Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes were carried along to Copsale Village Hall for this year’s pumpkin day.

The winning pumpkin of the largest grown category, from Jan Pieniazek, was so large it had to be delivered by a tractor, with an impressive diameter of two metres.

As winner of the previous three years, Bill Cable stood down from the competition this year and judged instead.

He was joined by Sir Charles Burrell, landlord of Copsale Hall, to judge the carved pumpkins.

A spokesman said: “Judging the pumpkins was no easy task as they they ranged from large to small, scary to funny. Eventually, after much deliberation, a wonderful creation by Jan Futcher was awarded the gold medal.

“The hall was bathed in warm sunshine all morning as everyone enjoyed bacon butties whilst admiring the pumpkins.”

Following the judging, there was a ceremony in which a memorial tree was planted, officiated by Sir Charles Burrell, Paddy Bullen, the head of Nuthurst Remembers, and Dennis Livingstone, chairman of the hall.

The spindle tree was the last of four trees planted as part of the Nuthurst Remembers project, which set out to plant a tree in each of the hamlets in the parish to commemorate those who fought and died in the world wars.