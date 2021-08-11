Pulborough gliding club’s new classroom facility opened by MP

Andrew Griffith cut the ribbon to the new single-storey extension at the Southdown Gliding Club on Saturday, July 31, before presenting the club’s annual flying awards for 2020.

The new classroom – funded with grants from the National Lottery and Sport England – is dedicated to the memory of former British Gliding Club chairman, club president, and long term member of the Southdown Gliding Club, Richard ‘Dick’ Dixon who passed away in May.

Andrew said: “At a difficult time for aviation, it is wonderful to see the Southdown Gliding Club going from strength to strength and introducing new generations to the sport. I congratulate all involved.”

Andrew Griffith with Southdown Gliding Club chairman Craig Lowrie outside the new classroom extension at the Pulborough club SUS-210208-154654001

Southdown Gliding Club is one of the oldest gliding facilities in the UK based at its own airfield at Parham, near Pulborough.

It is an all-voluntary club and an accredited Junior Gliding Centre.