Thousands of ducks had to compete with raft races and floats on the River Arun for the attention of the many families attending the popular Pulborough Duck Race.

The ducks were launched off Swan Bridge by Father Paul of St Mary’s Church Pulborough who also judged the floats made by children from St Mary’s Junior School in Pulborough. The floats represented a book title. James and the Giant Peach by Sierra Leone class was the winning float. More news: M23 road closures from June 17 - here’s all you need to know and Dunsfold Wings & Wheels air and motor show in pictures

